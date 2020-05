Barça’s 2010/2011 team are considered among many to be one of the greatest sides ever assembled. Against AC Milan in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Pep Guardiola’s men began their season, lining up with Iniesta, Puyol and many of the players that would lead the club to European glory later in the campaign.

The game was also marked by the return of fan favourite Ronaldinho, appearing for AC Milan alongside the likes of Nesta, Pirlo and Seedorf!