Home Highlights BARÇA 3-2 CELTA | LALIGA 2023/24 MD6

BARÇA 3-2 CELTA | LALIGA 2023/24 MD6

BARÇA 3-2 CELTA | LALIGA 2023/24 MD6
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

SEVEN GOAL THRILLER | Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers extended highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A simply extraordinary last few minutes see three late goals turn what was looking like painful defeat into the most glorious of victories. #LaLigaHighlights

SUBSCRIBE NOW:
▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​
💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​
🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com
📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona
📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona
𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona
🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona
👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y
🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona

Previous Video
VARDY STRIKES AGAINST OLD FOXES BOSS! | Leicester City v Bristol City extended highlights

VARDY STRIKES AGAINST OLD FOXES BOSS! | Leicester City v Bristol City extended highlights

Next Video
SEVEN GOAL THRILLER | Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers extended highlights

SEVEN GOAL THRILLER | Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers extended highlights

Related videos

Top