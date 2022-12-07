BACK ON TRACK | Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Zürich Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 7, 2022 — Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Zürich (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4)
00:00:00 – Teams out Lyon
00:00:29 – Shot by Damaris Egurrola
00:00:54 – GK Save by Seraina Friedli
00:01:08 – Shot by Lindsey Horan
00:01:31 – Goal by Lindsey Horan
00:02:22 – Offside by Lindsey Horan
00:02:44 – GK Save by Christiane Endler
00:03:11 – Shot by Melvine Malard
00:03:25 – Shot by Vanessa Gilles
00:03:39 – Shot by Ines Benyahia
00:03:55 – GK Save by Seraina Friedli
00:04:19 – Shot by Delphine Cascarino
00:04:48 – Shot by Delphine Cascarino
00:05:15 – Shot by Naomi Mégroz
00:05:35 – Goal by Melvine Malard
00:06:19 – Shot by Melvine Malard
00:06:47 – Goal by Melvine Malard
00:07:33 – Goal by Delphine Cascarino
00:08:15 – End Match by Lyon Féminines