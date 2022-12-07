BACK ON TRACK | Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Zürich Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 7, 2022 — Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Zürich (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4)

00:00:00 – Teams out Lyon

00:00:29 – Shot by Damaris Egurrola

00:00:54 – GK Save by Seraina Friedli

00:01:08 – Shot by Lindsey Horan

00:01:31 – Goal by Lindsey Horan

00:02:22 – Offside by Lindsey Horan

00:02:44 – GK Save by Christiane Endler

00:03:11 – Shot by Melvine Malard

00:03:25 – Shot by Vanessa Gilles

00:03:39 – Shot by Ines Benyahia

00:03:55 – GK Save by Seraina Friedli

00:04:19 – Shot by Delphine Cascarino

00:04:48 – Shot by Delphine Cascarino

00:05:15 – Shot by Naomi Mégroz

00:05:35 – Goal by Melvine Malard

00:06:19 – Shot by Melvine Malard

00:06:47 – Goal by Melvine Malard

00:07:33 – Goal by Delphine Cascarino

00:08:15 – End Match by Lyon Féminines