Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Formula 1 | 28 April 2019

Formula 1

Steve Jones, with Eddie Jordan and Lee McKenzie, presents highlights from Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the cars take to the fastest street circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. In 2018, the race proved to be one of the most exciting of the year, with the Red Bull cars crashing into each other and Valtteri Bottas’s tyre blowing on the closing laps, gifting the win to Lewis Hamilton. The Brit arrives here off the back of success in China, and will be hoping he can make it two out of two in Azerbaijan.