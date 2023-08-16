Australia vs England Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | Semi Finals | 16 August 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Manchester United major additional incomings this window becoming less likely Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Spain vs Sweden Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | Semi Finals | 15 August 2023 342 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2023 2.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Getafe v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 13 August 2023 1.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 13 August 2023 3.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 13 August 2023 2.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 12 August 2023 1.3K