Welcome to FPL FYI, a chat show dedicated to all things Fantasy Premier League. In this week’s episode, James and Rambo are joined by Fantasy Football Scout’s David Munday, as they discuss Alisson’s injury, Manchester United’s victory against Chelsea, whether Harry Kane should make your team and much more!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah & Raheem Sterling 🔥Who’s your captain pick?