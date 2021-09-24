Auba can score special goal on Sunday I Arsenal v Tottenham I Mikel Arteta press conference

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 INTRO

0:10 everyone fit

0:25 most special game of season at home

0:45 first NLD with fans – can’t wait for experience with our supporters

1:45 fans and supporters are different – supporters know the club and our history and stay behind the team

2:20 form important?

3:00 Laca play? Everyone has a chance

3:30 Ramsdale? Will see line up on Sunday

4:30 how much NLD mean to players? I make sure they know what it means and history

5:10 good time to play Tottenham?

5:40 Kane?

6:10 Xhaka and Partey start? Both available

6:45 Granit flying in training

7:07 Tomiyasu?

8:00 touch wood no injuries- everyone wants to be involved

8:35 want to give supporters a win to enjoy

9:10 I know my team

9:20 thoughts on Chelsea beating Tottenham

9:45 Kane threat

10:20 two weeks since a crisis? Beauty of football

11:03 how I keep players calm

11:45 strongest league in world and never been stronger

13:00 safe standing

13:35 Auba dropped last NLD for being late – was an incident on the day and now he is in really good form and position

14:25 Scoring not an issue

14:40 needs a special moment

15:05 sell Laca in Jan? Long season ahead and he is still important player

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backs captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to produce the goals to beat Tottenham in the North London Derby.

