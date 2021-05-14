Home Full Match Replay Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 16 May 2021
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 16 May 2021
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 16 May 2021

1st half 2nd half

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 16 May 2021

Atletico Madrid took a giant step towards the La Liga title in dramatic circumstances by fighting their way back to beat Osasuna 2-1 at home on Sunday thanks to a late strike from Luis Suarez.

