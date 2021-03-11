Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Atlético Madrid v Chelsea Highlights| Quarter Finals | UEFA Women’s Champions League
Atlético Madrid v Chelsea Highlights| Quarter Finals | UEFA Women’s Champions League
For the second time in this tie the penalty spot was at the centre of the action, as a missed effort by Atletico Madrid and a successful conversion from Maren Mjelde sent the Blues into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

