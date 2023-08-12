Home Highlights Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

⚫️⚪️ MAGPIES WIN! | Notts County v Grimsby Town extended highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Real Madrid debuted in LaLiga by bringing home the first three points from San Mamés. Carlo Ancelotti’s team consecutively scored two goals in a great first half, The first came in minute 28 and was the work of Rodrygo Goes with a powerful shot inside the area. The second, eight minutes later, was put away by Jude Bellingham.
#AthleticRealMadrid | #LaLigaHighlights

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:
https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT

Previous Video
Gerard Pique – What Happened At Man United | Scholes Or Xavi? | Relationships With Sir Alex & Pep

Gerard Pique – What Happened At Man United | Scholes Or Xavi? | Relationships With Sir Alex & Pep

Next Video
⚫️⚪️ MAGPIES WIN! | Notts County v Grimsby Town extended highlights

⚫️⚪️ MAGPIES WIN! | Notts County v Grimsby Town extended highlights

Related videos

Top