Home Leagues Serie A Atalanta v Lecce Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Atalanta v Lecce Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Atalanta netted three goals as they overcame Lecce in the new Gewiss Stadium.

Previous Video
serie a

Bologna v Lazio Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Next Video
serie a

Roma v Cagliari Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Related videos

Top