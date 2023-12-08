ATALANTA-MILAN 3-2 | HIGHLIGHTS | Muriel edges Milan with a work of art | Serie A 2023/24

Previous Video Eintracht Frankfrut vs Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 9 December 2023 Next Video Real Betis vs Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 9 December 2023 Related videos HIGHLIGHTS ⚽️ Historic WIN against Bayern! • Frankfurt 🆚 FC Baysern 32 Historic Defeat For FC Bayern! | Frankfurt – FC Bayern 5-1 | Highlights | MD 14 – Bundesliga 23/24 30 Hoffenheim Wins Again! | TSG Hoffenheim – VfL Bochum 3-1 | Highlights | MD14 – Bundesliga 2023/24 34 Early Red & Own Goal, Leipzig Defeats Dortmund | Borussia Dortmund – RB Leipzig 2-3| MD 14 –BL 23/24 39 VERONA-LAZIO 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Biancocelesti pegged back by ANOTHER Henry goal | Serie A 2023/24 29 icon Watch LaterAdded Juventus vs Napoli Full Match – Serie A | 8 December 2023 264