Home Review Show Highlights Atalanta-Lecce 1-2 | Lecce stun hosts with surprise win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Atalanta-Lecce 1-2 | Lecce stun hosts with surprise win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Atalanta-Lecce 1-2 | Lecce stun hosts with surprise win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 18 Febuary 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The newly-promoted side continue their unbeaten run with a remarkable win in Bergamo as they edge Atalanta thanks to goals by Ceesay and Blin | Serie A 2022/23

#Highlights #AtalantaLecce #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Rashford bags brace to break his own scoring record 🔥 | Man Utd 3-0 Leicester | EPL Highlights

Rashford bags brace to break his own scoring record 🔥 | Man Utd 3-0 Leicester | EPL Highlights

Next Video
Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Newcastle United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 18 Febuary 2023

Related videos

Top