Atalanta BC v Paris Saint-Germain Preview – UEFA Champions League | 12 August 2020

Preview of the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

Wednesday 12 August: Atalanta vs Paris

Expected line-ups

Atalanta look ahead to Paris test

Atalanta: Sportiello; Palomino, Tolói, Djimsiti; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; A Gómez, Malinovskyi; Zapata

Out: Gollini (knee), Iličić (personal reasons)

Paris: Navas; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar

Out: Di María (suspended), Verratti (calf), Kurzawa (thigh)

Doubtful: Mbappé (ankle)