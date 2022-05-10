Aston Villa v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 10 May 2022

Match preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

The Reds have a stunning record against bottom-half clubs, but Ollie Watkins could deliver another blow to their title bid

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa’s midfield starlet Jacob Ramsey missed out after suffering a groin injury in training and is once again absent.

Kortney Hause abdominal problem will likely keep him sidelined a little while longer too, and it remains to be seen if Leon Bailey will recover from an ankle injury in time to play again before the campaign concludes.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Chambers, Luiz; Buendia; Ings, Watkins

Liverpool team news

Ex-Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho was dropped to the bench for the win over Burnley, and Gerrard will be hesitant to tinker with a winning formula despite the quick turnaround, as another former Red in Danny Ings spearheads the charge.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Roberto Firmino returned to training before the Tottenham win, and while he was not risked for the contest, he should be able to apply for a place in the squad this week.

Klopp has no other injury concerns to work around but is sure to consider some alterations with the FA Cup final in mind, as Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas seek starts in the full-back areas.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota can also feel optimistic about their chances of starting this week, while Ibrahima Konate was given the nod for the Tottenham draw but may now cede his spot to the returning Joel Matip.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz