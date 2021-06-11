Arsene Wenger Euro Preview Show

Arsene Wenger thinks defending champions Portugal have a chance to lift Euro 2020 thanks to their attacking talents.

“Portugal at the moment to me looks to be the best equipped to be dangerous because they won the European Championship in France. They have since made good results in the Nations League, and overall, I would say they have great offensive potential as well.”

Wenger also identified Portugal captain Cristiano Ronalo as the “monster” who could make the difference in scoring goals for the side.

“They have Jota who plays now at Liverpool, who is a very convincing player. Of course, we have the monster with Ronaldo, he has an unbelievable conversion rate, and they have good creative players.”

Whilst Wenger added that the mentality of the Juventus striker and his ability to turn up when it counts would put Portugal amongst the favourites.

“He’s still the main man because for what he has done, and for that capacity to still turn up in the decisive moments. These guys have something that no manager can give. When they’re there to be scrutinised and to see, “Let’s see, my friend, if you turn up,” they turn up!”

Can Portugal win back to back European Championships?