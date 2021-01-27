Arsenal’s New Signing – Martin Odegaard Interview
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel’s First Chelsea Training Session
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
48 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Arsenal’s New Signing – Martin Odegaard Interview
Norwegian international Martin Odegaard is joining us from Real Madrid on loan for the remainder of the season.