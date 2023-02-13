Arsenals Goal of the Month: Bukayo Saka | January, 2023

Bukayo Saka’s sensational strike against Manchester United has topped our poll to claim January’s Goal of the Month.

The winger beat off competition from a number of netbusters scored by our men’s, women’s and academy teams to land the award, scooping 53 per cent of the votes to land the prize.

Bukayo’s moment came in the 53rd minute of the game at Emirates Stadium. With the score locked at 1-1, he received the ball on the right flank from Takehiro Tomiyasu, managed to evade Christian Eriksen and then after creating the yard of space he required, unleashed a rocket of a shot from 25 yards that fizzed past David de Gea and into the bottom corner to send our supporters into bedlam.

That saw him claim a runaway victory in our vote, with Michelle Agyemang’s neat control and finish against Leeds coming in second place with 24 per cent, while Martin Odegaard’s finish against Tottenham Hotspur picking up 12 per cent to finish third

