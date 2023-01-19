Arsenal will DESTROY US! | INCREDIBLE Pep Guardiola press conference after Spurs victory

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says his team were lucky to come back and beat Spurs 4-2 and believes his team will be destroyed by Arsenal in the Premier League this season if they continue to play as they did against Tottenham.

