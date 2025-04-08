Arsenal vs Real Madrid preview, starting line-up and live stream
Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarter-final, 1st Leg
Match: Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Date: Today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM BST
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Real Madrid, the reigning champions, advanced after a penalty shootout win against Atlético Madrid. Arsenal overcame PSV Eindhoven in the last round.
Both teams come into the match with significant injury lists, particularly impacting Arsenal’s attack and defense, and Real Madrid’s defense and midfield depth. Despite this, both sides possess formidable attacking threats, with Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Bellingham for Madrid, and Saka, Martinelli, and Ødegaard for Arsenal.
Arsenal will look to leverage their home advantage at the Emirates, while Real Madrid bring their immense Champions League experience. Sources suggest an open game with potential for goals, given the attacking quality and defensive absentees on both sides. This first leg is crucial for setting the tone before the return fixture in Madrid.
Predicted lineups for Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
Arsenal
: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Where to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live
|USA
|Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision
|Canada
|DAZN Canada
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany
|Portugal
|Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
|Spain
|Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones