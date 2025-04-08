Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Arsenal vs Real Madrid preview, starting line-up and live stream
Arsenal vs Real Madrid preview, starting line-up and live stream
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Review – 8 April 2025

Cancel
UEFA Champions League - UCLArsenalNews and Interviews

Arsenal vs Real Madrid preview, starting line-up and live stream

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarter-final, 1st Leg
Match: Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Date: Today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM BST
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Real Madrid, the reigning champions, advanced after a penalty shootout win against Atlético Madrid. Arsenal overcame PSV Eindhoven in the last round.

Both teams come into the match with significant injury lists, particularly impacting Arsenal’s attack and defense, and Real Madrid’s defense and midfield depth. Despite this, both sides possess formidable attacking threats, with Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Bellingham for Madrid, and Saka, Martinelli, and Ødegaard for Arsenal.

Arsenal will look to leverage their home advantage at the Emirates, while Real Madrid bring their immense Champions League experience. Sources suggest an open game with potential for goals, given the attacking quality and defensive absentees on both sides. This first leg is crucial for setting the tone before the return fixture in Madrid.

Predicted lineups for Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

Arsenal

: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Where to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid

CountryStreaming Services
UKAmazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live
USAParamount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision
CanadaDAZN Canada
AustraliaStan Sport
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1
GermanyDAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany
PortugalSport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
SpainMovistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Previous Video
laliga 23-24

LaLiga Highlights – 8 April 2025

Next Video
Premier League ,Review show

Premier League Review – 8 April 2025

Top