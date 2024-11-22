Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest – Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are set to face off in a crucial Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024.

Arsenal team news:

Ben White is sidelined after undergoing knee surgery, while forward Leandro Trossard is a fresh concern having picked up a knock during Belgium’s defeat to Israel. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka each made themselves unavailable for England action this month and Arteta will want his key men back in situ for what could be a pivotal week in Arsenal’s season. The duo returned to training on Friday.

Riccardo Calafiori (knee) will be assessed and would be a welcome boost for a defensive department still lacking Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring).

Arsenal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Raya (GK) — Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori — Odegaard, Partey, Rice — Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Injured: White, Trossard, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Rice (doubt), Saka (doubt), Calafiori (doubt)

Suspended: None

Nottingham team news:

Ola Aina returned early from international duty with Nigeria, although that is not expected to compromise his involvement in north London.

Fellow Super Eagle Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) remains sidelined along with Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring), Elliot Anderson and long-term absentee Danilo (broken ankle)

Nottingham Forest predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Sels (GK) — Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno— Yates Dominguez — Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson Odoi — Wood

Injured: Ola Aina, Awoniyi, Sangare, Anderson, Danilo

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Nottingham date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 23 November 2024

Saturday, 23 November 2024 Kick-off Time : 15:00 UK Time

: 15:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham match live stream, TV channel?