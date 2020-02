A compilation of the top 5 Arsenal vs Newcastle United moments in the Premier League. Cheick Tiote’s equaliser for Newcastle in a thrilling 4-4 draw. Theo Walcott’s hat-trick for Arsenal as the Gunners won 7-3 in 2012. Newcastle’s 3-1 victory at Highbury in 2001, which saw Sir Bobby Robson’s side go top of the Premier League.