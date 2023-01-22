Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal v Manchester United – Preview and possible starting lineup – 22 January 2023
Premier League - EPL

Arsenal v Manchester United – Preview and possible starting lineup – 22 January 2023

Arsenal will look to regain the eight-point advantage at the top when they face Manchester United, who want to close the gap to the Gunners.

Arsenal team news:
Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson because of respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all a booking away from suspension.

The Gunners await confirmation of whether new signing Leandro Trossard has been registered in time to be eligible for this game.

Manchester United team news
Manchester United are without midfielder Casemiro, who serves a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland is available after being ineligible to face parent club Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Manager Erik ten Hag gave his pre-match briefing immediately after the draw at Selhurst Park and was unable to confirm whether recent absentees such as Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial could come back into contention for Sunday’s game.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:
Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Manchester United possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

