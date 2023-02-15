Arsenal v Manchester City team news and possible starting line-up | Premier League

Match preview: Arsenal v Man City

Arsenal team news:

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury, but the former Man City forward is still a few weeks away from returning to the first-team fold, while Mohamed Elneny is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last month.

All of us. Together. Bringing the energy. Let's go, Gooners ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9A0WkrlX2M — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 15, 2023

Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) have been hampered with injuries this term and while both have featured in training, Arteta has stated that the pair are “not yet ready to contribute” to the first team.

Arteta may continue with the same starting lineup for the seventh successive league game – which would be a club record in the top flight – although Trossard will be pushing to start ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank after scoring at the weekend.

Manchester City team news

As for Man City, John Stones remains sidelined for the rest of this month with a hamstring injury, while the Premier League’s top scorer Erling Braut Haaland has emerged as a doubt after coming off at half time in the win over Villa with a “big knock”.

It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will again select only three natural defenders from the start, but the likes of Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake will all be hoping to force their way back into the side after beginning as substitutes last time out.

Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri will likely be joined in centre-midfield by either Gundogan or Bernardo Silva, while the potential absence of Haaland from the first XI could see Julian Alvarez selected in attack along with Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish