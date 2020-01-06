Arsenal v Leeds United Full Match – FA Cup | 6 January 2020

Match of the Day: The FA Cup

Arsenal v Leeds United – Coverage of the third-round fixture, as the 13-time winners host the Championship promotion contenders at the Emirates Stadium. These sides last met at the same stage of this competition eight years ago, with Gunners legend Thierry Henry scoring the only goal of the game. The Frenchman – Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer – was making his second debut for the club, having joined on a short-term loan from New York Red Bulls. Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping his team can cause an upset this time around, as the home side have flattered to deceive in the Premier League so far this campaign.

