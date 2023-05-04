Home Highlights Arsenal v Chelsea (3-1) | Extended Highlights | Premier League 22/23

Manchester City v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 3 May 2023

Extended highlights from Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals:

1:30 Martin Odegaard 1st Arsenal goal (v Chelsea, 18′)
2:33 Martin Odegaard 2nd Arsenal goal (v Chelsea, 31′)
3:12 Gabriel Jesus 3rd Arsenal goal (v Chelsea, 34′)
5:40 Noni Madueke 1st Chelsea goal (v Arsenal, 65′)

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

