Arsenal sign Declan Rice for £105m! 🔴
ERLING HAALAND: SEASON ONE | The story of his first year at Man City!

Arsenal announce the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham in a deal worth £105m, Rice will wear the No.41 and has signed a deal until 2028, with the option of a further year. #premierleague #football

