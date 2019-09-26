Arsenal New Boss Mikel Arteta says Aubameyang is going nowhere
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be staying with the club despite speculation he wanted a move said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on Thursday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reluctant to commit himself any longer than the 18 months remaining on his contract due to Arsenal struggling to qualify for the Champions League.
Arsenal are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea after Wednesday’s matches.
Aubameyang – who captained Arsenal in their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday – told French station RMC he is “100 per cent here” without adding if he would extend his stay.
Arteta, whose first few games in charge has seen an improvement in Arsenal than the disjointed team under his compatriot and predecessor Unai Emery, reiterated how much he wanted fiery Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to stay despite his falling out with the fans
Arteta, though, was adamant at his press conference on Thursday that the former Borussia Dortmund striker was integral to his plans.
“I don’t even think about the possibility with Auba (leaving),” said Arteta.
“I want him here.”