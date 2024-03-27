Arsenal Need To Beat Man City | Fan Debate 2024

Welcome back to the Fan Debate, brought to you by SkyBet, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher alongside some of the biggest fan channels in England.

This week we begin with the fallout from the international break as Gareth Southgate England side prepare for Euro 2024.

The title race hots up at the weekend with champions Manchester City hosting leaders Arsenal at the Etihad in one of the biggest games of the season. Can Mikel Arteta get one over his mentor Pep Guardiola? And can Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool take advantage to potentially go top of the table?

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all in the hunt for Champions League football, and we’re joined by fans from each club as they make their case for who will secure European’s top footballing competition spot.

David Moyes’ West Ham still see themselves in the Europa League and currently sit in the final European spot, so is the criticism he has faced as manager justified?

Finally, Nottingham Forest have just appealed their four-point deduction which has seen them drop into the relegation spots with Everton and Luton Town above them. How big of an impact will the financial regulators have in the final stages of the season?

We’ll be back next week where Gary and Jamie answer the panels questions.

CHAPTERING

00:00 Promo

00:37 Introduction

01:00 International break chat

02:20 The Anfield Wrap’s Abigail Rudkin

05:30 Arsenal Vision Podcast’s Clive

11:02 Jay Motty from Stretford Paddock

14:58 Oliver Lowe from City Xtra

17:29 Man City vs Arsenal

36:25 Tottenham Fighting Cock’s Alex

45:55 Luke Robinson from UTV Podcast

55:09 Liv Elliott from Blowing Bubbles Fanzine

1:02:25 Greg from Forza Garibaldi

01:22:59 Finley from Oak Road Hatter

