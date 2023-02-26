ARSENAL 4-0 EVERTON | Premier League highlights

Everton fell to a 4-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After a bright start for the Blues, the hosts landed a damaging one-two blow with two goals in the final five minutes of the opening period.

Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock with the Gunners’ first shot on target of the contest, before a VAR ruling overturned an on-field decision of offside to allow Gabriel Martinelli’s strike to stand in first-half stoppage time.

The Toffees rallied again after the interval before Martin Ødegaard added a third and Martinelli notched Arsenal’s fourth late on to move the hosts five points clear at the summit of the league table.

