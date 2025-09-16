Arne Slot confirms that Alexander Isak will be a part of the squad for Atletico Madrid match

Looking ahead to the start of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, Arse Slot confirms that Alexander Isak will be in the squad, and also discusses the recent form of Florian Wirtz.

