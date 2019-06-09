Argentina v Japan Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 10 June2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Argentina v Japan – All the action from both teams’ opening Group D encounter, held at Parc des Princes in Paris. Argentina are looking for their first-ever win in a Women’s World Cup, having lost all three of their group games in their previous two appearances in 2003 and 2007. However, they face a difficult task against the Japanese, who have won all four of the previous meetings between the sides and were runners-up to USA in this competition in 2015.