Argentina v Croatia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | Semi final | 13 December 2022

Argentina v Croatia – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the first semi-final, which takes place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Both of these countries won their quarter-finals on Friday in penalty shootouts, with Croatia defeating heavy tournament favourites Brazil and Argentina overcoming Netherlands. Many pundits are tipping Argentina to go all the way, with the talismanic Lionel Messi chasing the one trophy that has eluded him in his career. However, Croatia are aiming for their second successive appearance in the World Cup final, and will certainly be no pushovers here, with the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren and Marcelo Brozovic all boasting experience of that famous 2018 run. Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright provide match analysis, with pitchside insight from Laura Woods and Karen Carney, and commentary from Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon, and Ally McCoist