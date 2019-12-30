Are We Seeing the End of the Premier League Top Six?

For the past few years, the Premier League top six has consisted of the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. These six were seen as the main teams in the league, and far superior to the other 14 clubs in the division, with a big gap in the standings between them and the chasing pack behind.

What Has Happened to the Traditional Top Six?

This season, we have seen Liverpool kick clear in the title race, with the other five all struggling. While this has put Manchester City behind Liverpool, they are still clearly one of the best two teams in the league, although as far as the other four teams go, they have plenty of work to do if they want to show they remain a class above the rest.

You only have to look at the betting markets for both the top four and top six finishing positions to see just how much the landscape has changed this season. These would normally see the big guns odds on to be inside these, but that is not the case. According to newbettingsites.uk there are many new bookmakers who offer football betting and each of these are working out who can and cannot get into the top four and top six this season. This has been a real puzzle so far and is only expected to get harder to solve for both the bookmakers and fans of football in the near future.

The big shift has been due to the fact that we have four teams who are struggling to maintain their status, this isn’t just one falling off the pace, this is four teams, and plenty in behind them either forcing their way into the top six, or being very close behind it.

Manchester United continue to struggle under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they have shown glimpses of form but are far too inconsistent to be a guaranteed top six team right now. The same can be said about Arsenal, who have finally ended the Unai Emery experiment and brought in former player and Manchester City number two Mikel Arteta to try and turn around their fortunes. They are another not playing well enough to be considered a favourite to get into the top six right now.

Tottenham have brought in Jose Mourinho to the club and he appears to be turning things around for them a little, although there is still a lot of work to do if they are to reach the heights of last season, which was a top four finish and the Champions League final. From a team with an experienced boss to one with a rookie, Chelsea employed Frank Lampard to be their manager, a big move for them. They haven’t had the consistency required just yet, which is to be expected with a new manager in charge, and that has led to a question mark over their top four status and possibly even top six status.

Who Can Replace the Big Names?

What we are seeing right now isn’t a new top six being formed, it is the old one being broken. It would be no surprise to see a variety of teams enter the top six at some stage in the next year or two, although we have a couple of teams making an early bid to do it this season.

Leicester won the Premier League not too long ago, and they are the favourites of the newcomers to get into the top four this season with the new football betting companies. They have shown us all in the past the kind of quality they have, and under Brendan Rodgers they appear to have a new lease of life.

Wolves are another team to watch for, a team that were playing in the Championship when Leicester won the Premier League. They spent big to get out of that league and have followed it up with more spending now they are in the top flight.

They made it into Europe in the 2019/20 season by playing in the Europa League, and are now firmly established as a team that are more than capable of being in the top half of the Premier League table as a bare minimum. They are another that have a genuine chance of breaking into the top six sometime soon.

We have an interesting situation in the Premier League right now, with some of the big clubs struggling to assert their strength over the rest of the league. That is opening up opportunities and this could be the beginning of the end for the top six as we know it.