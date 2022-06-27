Are England Still Among the World Cup 2022 Favourites After Their Nations League Performances?

Talking about the World Cup takes us down a sweet memory lane of past victories and fascinating exploits in England’s football history. We’ve seen the Three Lions prove that this game is part of our heritage and culture. But, recent events and performances make us wonder if we still have the “juice”. Are we really ready to compete against the rest of the world at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Well, we can’t answer this question without taking a closer look at what’s been missing in their game so far. Here we go!

Lack of Experience

This may come as a harsh truth, but, there is a cruel lack of experience when it comes to the England football team. It looks like they are fighting to remain relevant in this competition. We’ve watched them struggle since the beginning of this League, and we are wondering what might be the reason for their poor game. Their performance has even caused a lot of questioning for betters, who had chosen England as their favourite at the beginning of the League. It has equally brought a major shift in the World Cup 2022 odds, as fans are not sure if there will be a positive outcome at the end of the competition.

Their performance leaves us with a bitter taste when we know that English clubs rank in the top ten of the best clubs in the world. But, let’s show you why the Three Lions are lagging behind. Since the start of the Nations League, we’ve witnessed a constant reshuffle of players from one match to the next. It seems like the coach is looking for a magic formula to make it work, and that’s the problem.

The players don’t get a chance to acclimate themselves to their teammates’ game. They are no real bonds on the field because each player seems to have his own strategies and methodology. When we look at a team like Portugal, they’ve been playing with the same players ever since the competition began. This shows that consistency plays a major role in winning.

This is why their game looks lame and sometimes forced. Another burning issue is the fact that these players don’t have the calibre of their opponents. We are in full support of bringing in new and talented players to give them a chance to shine. But, a competition of this magnitude calls for experienced players. Players that have had opportunities to show their worth in outstanding clubs. This gives a serious advantage to other teams.

The Fear of Being Relegated

Relegation is the most embarrassing decision against a football team. It’s like a public declaration that your team is not good enough to play among the best. And, this menace has become real for England. We recently witnessed Hungary’s crushing victory against the Three Lions. This raised a lot of questions as to whether they will be relegated to League B. Although supporters see it as a means of putting some pressure to improve their game, most football analysts think otherwise. This position can cause them to rush into lame strategies to win at all costs. And, we know too well how that is going to end. They need to focus on finding better methods to improve their team coordination and not focus on some magical formula to win.

As a Final Note

All that we’ve said so far does not take into consideration one of the most important aspects of football, which is, its unpredictable nature! This means that no matter how much we judge a team’s game based on the technicalities and strategies they show, there is still a considerable percentage that goes into the passion and strong desire to win. This alone is sufficient to get England to the top teams in the upcoming World Cup.