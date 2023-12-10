Home News and Interviews Are Aston Villa Premier League title contenders?

The Mirror’s Darren Lewis & The Independent’s Miguel Delaney discuss Aston Villa’s title chances after they defeated Arsenal to move within 2 points of first place Liverpool.

