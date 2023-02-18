Antonys SPIN, Maguires NUTMEG and MORE as Man United train ahead of Barcelona!

Eric Ten Hag leads his final training session for his Manchester United players, as they take on Xavi’s Barcelona in the 2nd leg of the Europa League.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#manchesterunited #barcelona #europaleague