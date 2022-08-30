Home TV Show News and Interviews Antony in, Ronaldo out? 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Antony in, Ronaldo out? 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Antony in, Ronaldo out? 🔴 | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The latest on Frenkie de Jong transfer saga – The Transfer Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discuss whether a move away from Manchester United could be closer for Cristiano Ronaldo with Antony close to completing his move into the club. 

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Wesley Fofana having Chelsea medical as Ross Barkley leaves the club

Wesley Fofana having Chelsea medical as Ross Barkley leaves the club

Next Video
The latest on Frenkie de Jong transfer saga – The Transfer Show

The latest on Frenkie de Jong transfer saga – The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top