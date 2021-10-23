Home TV Show News and Interviews Antonio Conte will be in London today to hold talks with Tottenham, Sky in Italy are reporting

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham less than five months after being appointed as head coach.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who Spurs targeted before appointing Nuno in the summer, will fly into London for talks with the north London club on Monday, according to Sky in Italy.

Talks between Tottenham and the Italian, who has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan in the summer, are already well advanced, with negotiations understood to be in their final stages.

