Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss stands by VAR comments and believes its impossible to make mistakes

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has stood by his comments on VAR after criticising the system for disallowing Harry Kane’s last-gasp goal against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Italian was sent off for his protestations after VAR ruled out Kane’s stoppage-time winner in the 1-1 draw for offside, with the 53-year-old answering just one question in his post-match press conference as he questioned the honesty of VAR.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth, he said: “I haven’t changed my mind.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #xxx

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage