Antonio Conte returns to take charge of Tottenham training

Antonio Conte has returned to Tottenham’s training ground to take charge of a training session ahead of the Premier League weekend. It’s still unclear as to whether or not Conte will appear in the dugout when they go to Leicester on Saturday.

