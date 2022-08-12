Antonio Conte refuses to talk about his FT spat with Thomas Tuchel

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte avoids discussing his full time spat with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel preferring to focus on the game itself.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub