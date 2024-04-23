Anthony Gordon: Newcastle Ambition, Meditation & England Hopes

On this week’s episode on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by Newcastle United and England winger Anthony Gordon.

Gary Neville meets Gordon along Whitley Bay beach and start off with the first part of quick-fire questions, where the Liverpudlian opens up about the importance of psychology and meditation has had on his game.

Gordon made a huge decision to move to Newcastle from Everton in January 2022 and talks about life at St James Park under Eddie Howe, his own ambitions and the clubs goals as he enjoys his most prolific spell in professional football to date.

With the upcoming Euros and having made his senior England debut in March’s international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, the 23-year-old will be looking to replicate last summers achievements that seen him named player of the tournament as England lifted the under-21 European trophy.

Lastly Quick-Fire Questions resume where Gordon reveals his best goal, who he’d want to take a last-minute penalty to save his life and which former-team mate Gordon reminds Gary of in terms of self-confidence.

Chaptering

00:00 Promo

01:25 Quickfire Questions part 1

01:42 Best clothing item

01:54 How many pairs of sneakers do you have?

02:15 One thing you can’t live without?

03:04 Favourite meal?

03:24 Favourite book?

07:04 Psychology chat

09:25 Meditation

14:36 Gordon’s post-match assessment

20:35 Boxing chat

26:10 Changing ways of playing

29:31 Senior England debut

33:11 Moving to Newcastle United

37:35 Quickfire Questions part 2

37:41 Favourite sports outside football?

38:16 Football hero growing up?

39:53 If you weren’t a footballer what would you be?

40:12 Best friend in football?

40:46 Winner in a cup final for club or score for England in a major tournament?

41:29 Best goal?

41:44 Biggest phobia?

