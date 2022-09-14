Home Leagues Scottish Premiership Ange Postecoglu looks back on first year at Celtic | Currie Club – The Scottish Football Sessions

Ange Postecoglu looks back on first year at Celtic | Currie Club – The Scottish Football Sessions

Darrell Currie and Chris Sutton meet up with Ange Postecoglu to look back on his first year as Celtic manager.

His arrival in Glasgow in the summer of 2021 raised eyebrows, but the Australian proved popular on and off the pitch. In a fascinating insight, Postecoglu discusses winning over supporters, belief in his philosophy, adapting to life in Scotland and his ambitions for the future.

