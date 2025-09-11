Home Leagues Premier League Nottingham Forest Ange Postecoglou’s First Interview As Nottingham Forest Head Coach
Ange Postecoglou’s First Interview As Nottingham Forest Head Coach
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Highlights – 9 September 2025

Cancel
Nottingham ForestNews and Interviews

Ange Postecoglou’s First Interview As Nottingham Forest Head Coach

- LUD:

Watch Ange Postecoglou’s first interview as Head Coach of Nottingham Forest!

SUBSCRIBE NOW! 🚨

Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: @nffc

💻 Visit our website: nottinghamforest.co.uk
📺 Sign up to Forest TV: nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos

#NFFC #PremierLeague #NottinghamForest

Previous Video
A collection of the best goals of August | Serie A 2025/26

A collection of the best goals of August | Serie A 2025/26

Next Video
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Highlights – 9 September 2025

Top