Andy Robertson: kit room staff to national captain | Currie Club – The Scottish Football Sessions

Darrell Currie meets Scotland captain and Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson to talk about his unique career.

From being released by boyhood club Celtic, the Reds’ left-back explains his rise from Scottish amateur football, working in the Hampden Park kit room to captaining Scotland & lifting the Champions League tophy in just six years

Listen to the extended version on all audio platforms: https://podfollow.com/currie-club

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com