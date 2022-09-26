Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Andy Robertson: kit room staff to national captain | Currie Club – The Scottish Football Sessions

Darrell Currie meets Scotland captain and Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson to talk about his unique career.

From being released by boyhood club Celtic, the Reds’ left-back explains his rise from Scottish amateur football, working in the Hampden Park kit room to captaining Scotland & lifting the Champions League tophy in just six years

