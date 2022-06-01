Home Review Show All the best moments of this exciting Serie A season | Season Review | Serie A 2021/22

38 rounds: 380 matches played and 1089 goals scored. A season full of surprises in the final standings as well as joy and disappointment, and the euphoric feeling of the champions at the end of the road; relive all the best moments of this exhilarating season. A journey that will take you from August to May, touching all the key matches that shaped the 2021/22 Serie A campaign from the race for the top to the fight at the bottom | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
