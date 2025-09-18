ALL of Kylian Mbappés 50 REAL MADRID GOALS
How Arsenal’s New Signings Upgrade Arteta’s Tactics
Relive every single one of Kylian Mbappé’s first 50 goals for Real Madrid. The French forward reached this incredible milestone with a brace against Marseille in the Champions League, with those 50 goals coming in just 64 matches since joining the club in 2024.
This video is a must-watch for all Real Madrid fans, highlighting every stunning finish, from his earliest goals to his most recent masterpieces.
00:04 – Goals 1 to 10
01:40 – Goals 11 to 20
03:22 – Goals 21 to 30
04:53 – Goals 31 to 40
06:44 – Goals 41 to 50
