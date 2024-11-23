All 18 trophies under Pep Guardiola | The Journey Continues

Watch all 18 trophies lifted under Pep Guardiola!

With an astonishing 18 trophies won during his reign, Pep Guardiola is far and away the greatest manager Manchester City have ever had.

The Catalan genius has overseen an incredible period in the Club’s history and his first eight and a half years have yielded an average better than two trophies per season.

Under Pep, the Blues have become a winning machine with every major trophy won – and possibly more to follow.

Now, after penning a new two-year extension to his current deal, we look back all 18 of Pep’s triumphs to date.

Beginning with the first success – the Carabao Cup in 2017/18, we move steadily through each trophy secured in this unforgettable era.

The first Premier League title came a few months later – and who could have dreamed the Blues would be crowned champions six out of seven seasons from 2017 to 2024?

The Centurions campaign was followed by City’s domestic clean sweep of Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

And the titles kept coming.

Of course, the 2022/23 will be hard to top, with the Blues winning only the second ever Treble for n English men’s team with a Premier League, FA Cup and – best of all – Champions League win to see City crowned champions of Europe.

That was followed by UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup successes and last season, the Blues became the first English men’s team to win four successive topflight titles.

