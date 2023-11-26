Home Highlights Alexander-Arnold & Haaland Score in Thrilling Draw | Man City 1-1 Liverpool | Highlights

Watch highlights from the Etihad Stadium as the travelling Reds took on hosts, Manchester City, in the Premier League. Goals from Erling Haaland & Trent Alexander-Arnold making the only difference in a top-of-the-table clash as the top two teams in the Premier League table went head-to-head.

